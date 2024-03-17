Yale Bulldogs face the Brown Bears in Ivy League Championship

Brown Bears (13-17, 9-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (21-9, 12-3 Ivy League) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Brown Bears (13-17, 9-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (21-9, 12-3 Ivy League)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Brown in the Ivy League Championship.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-3 against Ivy League teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 9.7 boards.

The Bears are 9-6 in Ivy League play. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 5.5.

Yale makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Brown has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wolf is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.7 points and 3.6 assists. Owusu-Anane is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

