Wisconsin faces James Madison in first round of NCAA Tournament

James Madison Dukes (31-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (22-13, 14-10 Big Ten) New York; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT…

James Madison Dukes (31-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (22-13, 14-10 Big Ten)

New York; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against James Madison.

The Badgers’ record in Big Ten play is 14-10, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 7.9.

The Dukes are 19-3 against Sun Belt teams. James Madison averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 16.9 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.