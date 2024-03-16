Western Kentucky and UTEP play for CUSA Championship

UTEP Miners (18-15, 9-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-11, 10-8 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (18-15, 9-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (21-11, 10-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky squares off against UTEP in the CUSA Championship.

The Hilltoppers are 10-8 against CUSA opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Miners are 9-9 in CUSA play. UTEP is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.1% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

Tae Hardy is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals. Zid Powell is shooting 43.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

