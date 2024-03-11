Weber State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats play in Big Sky Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (20-11, 11-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (20-11, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Montana State.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky games is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Weber State is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 9-9 against Big Sky opponents.

Weber State averages 75.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.0 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 7.5 more points per game (74.3) than Weber State gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.