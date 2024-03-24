Wake Forest meets Georgia in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (18-16, 7-13 SEC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-13, 12-10 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Georgia Bulldogs (18-16, 7-13 SEC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-13, 12-10 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Georgia play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons are 12-10 against ACC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Wake Forest is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 7-13 against SEC teams. Georgia is 8-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wake Forest averages 78.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.6 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 15.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

Noah Thomasson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.