Wake Forest and Georgia meet in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (18-16, 7-13 SEC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-13, 12-10 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Georgia Bulldogs (18-16, 7-13 SEC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-13, 12-10 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Georgia meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons are 12-10 against ACC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Wake Forest is third in the ACC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 7-13 in SEC play. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Wake Forest scores 78.4 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.6 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 15.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.