Utah squares off against Iowa in NIT

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14, 10-11 Big Ten) at Utah Utes (20-14, 10-12 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14, 10-11 Big Ten) at Utah Utes (20-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Iowa play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes have gone 10-12 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are 10-11 against Big Ten teams. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Utah scores 78.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 79.1 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 57.1% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.