Utah and UC Irvine play in NIT

UC Irvine Anteaters (24-9, 17-4 Big West) at Utah Utes (19-14, 10-12 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays UC Irvine in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Utes are 10-12 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Utah is third in the Pac-12 with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.9.

The Anteaters are 17-4 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.5.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine scores 5.1 more points per game (77.7) than Utah gives up to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Carlson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

