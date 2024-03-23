UNLV squares off against Boston College in NIT

Boston College Eagles (20-15, 10-13 ACC) at UNLV Rebels (20-12, 12-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (20-15, 10-13 ACC) at UNLV Rebels (20-12, 12-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Boston College in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rebels are 12-7 against MWC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. UNLV averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Eagles’ record in ACC action is 10-13.

UNLV’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

