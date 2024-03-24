UConn Huskies and Northwestern Wildcats meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-2 Big East) New York; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (22-11, 12-9 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (32-3, 21-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. UConn is second in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 6.1.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Ten action is 12-9. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

UConn makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Northwestern averages 9.7 more points per game (73.8) than UConn allows (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

