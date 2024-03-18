UCF and South Florida play in NIT matchup

South Florida Bulls (24-7, 17-3 AAC) at UCF Knights (17-15, 8-12 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (24-7, 17-3 AAC) at UCF Knights (17-15, 8-12 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces South Florida in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Knights are 8-12 against Big 12 opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. UCF averages 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Bulls are 17-3 against AAC teams. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Kasean Pryor averaging 7.8.

UCF averages 71.5 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 69.1 South Florida allows. South Florida scores 8.3 more points per game (75.8) than UCF allows to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 15.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

