UC Riverside defeats CSU Bakersfield in Big West Conference Tournament 83-78

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 20 points in UC Riverside’s 83-78 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday night in the Big West Conference Tournament.

Fifth-seeded Riverside will face No. 4 Long Beach State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Hargress also contributed six assists for the Highlanders (16-17). Isaiah Moses scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Kaleb Smith had 14 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Roadrunners (13-19) were led by Kaleb Higgins, who recorded 35 points and five assists. Modestas Kancleris added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for CSU Bakersfield. Tom Mark also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Niyi Olabode scored eight points in the first half and UC Riverside went into the break trailing 44-33. UC Riverside used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 56-52 with 12:18 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Hargress scored 13 second-half points.

