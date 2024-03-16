UC Davis faces Long Beach State in Big West Championship game

Long Beach State Beach (20-14, 12-10 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (20-12, 15-6 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30…

Long Beach State Beach (20-14, 12-10 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (20-12, 15-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Long Beach State in the Big West Championship.

The Aggies have gone 15-6 against Big West opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 71.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Beach are 12-10 against Big West teams. Long Beach State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UC Davis is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.4% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 10.0 more points per game (77.9) than UC Davis allows to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jadon Jones is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 12.3 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.