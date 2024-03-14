Texas Tech Red Raiders play in Big 12 Tournament against the BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (23-9, 11-8 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30…

BYU Cougars (23-9, 11-8 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 20 BYU square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-7 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 4.3.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 games is 11-8. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 2.1.

Texas Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game BYU allows. BYU scores 13.3 more points per game (82.3) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toussaint is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.7 points. Traore is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

