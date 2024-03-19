Texas A&M-CC and Abilene Christian square off in TBC

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-17, 10-11 WAC) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (21-11, 14-5 Southland) Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-17, 10-11 WAC) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (21-11, 14-5 Southland)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces Abilene Christian in The Basketball Classic.

The Islanders’ record in Southland games is 14-5, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 10-11 in WAC play. Abilene Christian has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.