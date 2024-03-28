Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Creighton Bluejays in Sweet 16

Creighton Bluejays (25-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (26-8, 14-5 SEC) Detroit; Friday, 10:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (25-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (26-8, 14-5 SEC)

Detroit; Friday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 Creighton square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 16.6 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 6.0.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 14-7. Creighton averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Tennessee scores 79.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.5 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeigler is averaging 11.7 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 22.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Trey Alexander is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 68.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

