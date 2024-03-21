Tennessee Volunteers play the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in first round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-13, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-8, 14-5 SEC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-13, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-8, 14-5 SEC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -21.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee squares off against Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC play is 14-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Tennessee is second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Peacocks are 15-8 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

Corey Washington is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

