Temple defeats Florida Atlantic 74-73 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hysier Miller had 21 points in No. 11 seed Temple’s 74-73 victory against second-seeded Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Temple, which has won a season-best five games in a row and eight of its last 10, plays No. 4 seed UAB in the championship game on Sunday. The Blazers won 100-72 at Temple in the only regular season meeting between the teams.

Miller added four steals for the Owls (16-19). Joran Riley added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds. Shane Dezonie had nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line.

The Owls (25-8) were led in scoring by Vladislav Goldin, who finished with 23 points and two blocks. Johnell Davis added 18 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic. Brandon Weatherspoon had seven points.

Riley scored nine points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 33-25. Miller scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Temple to a one-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

