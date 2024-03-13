TCU takes on Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 with 18.7 fast break points.

The Sooners are 8-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TCU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is shooting 49.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javian McCollum is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists. Rivaldo Soares is shooting 69.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.