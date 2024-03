Sports on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Mar. 5 COLLEGE BASEBALL 10 p.m. PAC-12N — Stanford at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Mar. 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

CBSSN — Ohio at Buffalo

ESPN — Alabama at Florida

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Clemson

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Louisville

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

PEACOCK — Purdue at Illinois

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Louis

ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

FS1 — St. John’s at DePaul

SECN — Auburn at Missouri

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV

FS1 — Nevada at Boise St.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Davidson at Stanford

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Sociedad, Round of 16 – Leg 2

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CF Pachuca at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Orlando City SC, Round of 16 – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: CS Herediano vs. SV Robinhood, Round of 16 – Leg 1, Alajuela, Costa Rica

TENNIS

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Eisenhower Cup

