South Florida and VCU play in NIT matchup

VCU Rams (23-13, 14-8 A-10) at South Florida Bulls (25-7, 17-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and VCU play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls have gone 17-3 against AAC teams, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. South Florida is seventh in the AAC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Rams are 14-8 against A-10 opponents. VCU is fourth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.4.

South Florida makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). VCU has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is averaging 15 points for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shulga is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

