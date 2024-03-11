South Dakota State takes on St. Thomas in Summit League Tournament

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-12, 10-7 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-12, 13-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-12, 10-7 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-12, 13-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays in the Summit League Tournament against St. Thomas.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit League games is 13-4, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. South Dakota State leads the Summit League averaging 35.6 points in the paint. William Kyle III leads the Jackrabbits with 9.8.

The Tommies are 10-7 in Summit League play.

South Dakota State makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Kyle is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.