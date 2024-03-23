Seton Hall plays North Texas in NIT

North Texas Mean Green (19-14, 11-9 AAC) at Seton Hall Pirates (21-12, 13-8 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday,…

North Texas Mean Green (19-14, 11-9 AAC) at Seton Hall Pirates (21-12, 13-8 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and North Texas meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kadary Richmond averaging 9.0.

The Mean Green are 11-9 in AAC play. North Texas scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Seton Hall makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). North Texas averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mean Green. C.J. Noland is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

