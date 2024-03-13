Seton Hall Pirates and St. John’s Red Storm play in Big East Tournament

St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 13-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30…

St. John’s Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 13-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on St. John’s in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm are 11-9 in Big East play. St. John’s scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bediako is averaging 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.