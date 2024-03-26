Seton Hall meets UNLV in NIT

UNLV Rebels (21-12, 12-7 MWC) at Seton Hall Pirates (22-12, 13-8 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UNLV Rebels (21-12, 12-7 MWC) at Seton Hall Pirates (22-12, 13-8 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces UNLV in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates’ record in Big East games is 13-8, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Jaden Bediako leads the Pirates with 7.0 boards.

The Rebels are 12-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks third in the MWC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 8.1.

Seton Hall makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UNLV has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 16.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

