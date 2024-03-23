Seattle U and Delaware State play in CBI Tournament matchup

Delaware State Hornets (15-18, 8-9 MEAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (19-14, 12-10 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Delaware State Hornets (15-18, 8-9 MEAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (19-14, 12-10 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Delaware State meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redhawks are 12-10 against WAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Hornets are 8-9 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 1-7 record in one-possession games.

Seattle U averages 73.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 70.8 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 70.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.4 Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Martez Robinson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.