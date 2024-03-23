San Diego State and Yale square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (23-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-10, 13-8 MWC) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT…

Yale Bulldogs (23-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (25-10, 13-8 MWC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State and Yale play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Aztecs have gone 13-8 against MWC opponents, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 38.0 rebounds. Jaedon LeDee leads the Aztecs with 8.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 13-3 in Ivy League play. Yale is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego State averages 74.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 66.9 Yale allows. Yale scores 8.8 more points per game (75.3) than San Diego State gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Elijah Saunders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bez Mbeng is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 15.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

