Purdue plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (21-12, 13-9 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-3, 18-3 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wisconsin Badgers (21-12, 13-9 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-3, 18-3 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and Wisconsin meet in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten play is 18-3, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play. Purdue ranks sixth in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game. Braden Smith leads the Boilermakers averaging 7.2.

The Badgers are 13-9 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Purdue averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 24.3 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

AJ Storr is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.