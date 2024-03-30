Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers play in Elite 8

Tennessee Volunteers (27-8, 14-5 SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (32-4, 18-4 Big Ten) Detroit; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (27-8, 14-5 SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (32-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Detroit; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -3; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue squares off against No. 6 Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers are 18-4 against Big Ten opponents and 14-0 in non-conference play. Purdue averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Braden Smith with 7.5.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is third in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.9.

Purdue averages 83.8 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.3 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

