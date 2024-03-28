Purdue Boilermakers and Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Sweet 16

Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7, 15-3 WCC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (31-4, 18-4 Big Ten) Detroit; Friday, 7:39 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-7, 15-3 WCC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (31-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Detroit; Friday, 7:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and No. 18 Gonzaga meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers are 18-4 against Big Ten opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Purdue has a 27-4 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC play is 15-3. Gonzaga leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 42.8 points per game in the paint this season. Graham Ike leads them with 10.8 points per game in the paint.

Purdue’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points. Ike is shooting 63.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

