Providence, Boston College play in NIT

Boston College Eagles (19-15, 10-13 ACC) at Providence Friars (21-13, 12-11 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Boston College Eagles (19-15, 10-13 ACC) at Providence Friars (21-13, 12-11 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Boston College in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 12-11, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Providence is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 10-13 against ACC opponents. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 6.2.

Providence’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College allows. Boston College scores 5.6 more points per game (74.6) than Providence allows (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Post is averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.