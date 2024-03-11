Omaha takes on Denver in Summit League Tournament

Denver Pioneers (16-16, 7-10 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (15-17, 8-9 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:30 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (16-16, 7-10 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (15-17, 8-9 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha and Denver play in the Summit League Tournament.

The Mavericks have gone 8-9 against Summit League teams, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League in team defense, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Pioneers are 7-10 in Summit League play. Denver leads the Summit League scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Omaha is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Fidler is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Mavericks. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

