Ohio State and Georgia play in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (19-16, 7-13 SEC) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-13, 10-12 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Georgia in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-12 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 7-13 against SEC opponents. Georgia is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State scores 75.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 74.4 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.0 Ohio State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Noah Thomasson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 10.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

