North Carolina Tar Heels play the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sweet 16

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 19-4 ACC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 19-4 ACC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 North Carolina faces No. 19 Alabama in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels have gone 19-4 against ACC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 40.9 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.2.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC play is 13-6. Alabama ranks 29th in college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7% from downtown. Mark Sears leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

North Carolina scores 81.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 80.9 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Aaron Estrada is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 91.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

