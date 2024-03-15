North Carolina Tar Heels play in ACC Tournament against the Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers (22-10, 13-8 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6, 18-3 ACC) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (22-10, 13-8 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6, 18-3 ACC)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -8.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 North Carolina takes on Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 18-3 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Panthers are 13-8 in ACC play. Pittsburgh scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

North Carolina scores 81.9 points, 14.4 more per game than the 67.5 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.7 points and four assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games.

Blake Hinson is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.9 points. Carlton Carrington is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

