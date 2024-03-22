Nebraska Cornhuskers play Texas A&M Aggies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies (20-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10, 13-9 Big Ten) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-14, 11-10 SEC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10, 13-9 Big Ten)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska and Texas A&M meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cornhuskers have gone 13-9 against Big Ten teams, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 15.3 assists per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 3.0.

The Aggies’ record in SEC games is 11-10. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.5.

Nebraska’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14.9 points. Brice Williams is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.