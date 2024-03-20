Montana State Bobcats square off against the Grambling Tigers in First 4

Grambling Tigers (20-14, 17-4 SWAC) vs. Montana State Bobcats (17-17, 12-9 Big Sky) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Grambling Tigers (20-14, 17-4 SWAC) vs. Montana State Bobcats (17-17, 12-9 Big Sky)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Grambling meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Bobcats have gone 12-9 against Big Sky opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Montana State has a 4-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 17-4 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks eighth in the SWAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 1.8.

Montana State scores 75.1 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.0 Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Turner III is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jourdan Smith is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.