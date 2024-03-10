Montana Grizzlies play in Big Sky Tournament against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Portland State Vikings (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (21-10, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana squares off against Portland State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Grizzlies are 12-6 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Montana is third in the Big Sky with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 4.5.

The Vikings are 8-10 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Montana makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Portland State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaelen Allen is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.