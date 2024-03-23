Montana and Presbyterian play in CBI Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 6-11 Big South) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-11, 14-7 Big Sky) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 6-11 Big South) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-11, 14-7 Big Sky)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Presbyterian meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Grizzlies are 14-7 against Big Sky opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Montana scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 6-11 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Montana scores 77.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 72.8 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Whitney is averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Marquis Barnett is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

