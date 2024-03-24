Montana and Presbyterian play in CBI Tournament matchup

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 6-11 Big South) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-11, 14-7 Big Sky) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18, 6-11 Big South) vs. Montana Grizzlies (23-11, 14-7 Big Sky)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Presbyterian in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-7 against Big Sky teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Montana is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose are 6-11 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Montana makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Presbyterian averages 74.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the 71.6 Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.7 points. Dischon Thomas is shooting 47.2% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Samage Teel is averaging 13.2 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

