Martin hits winning free throws, Rice nails long 3-pointer and Boise State stuns SDSU 79-77 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cam Martin made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in overtime after Max Rice heaved in a 3-pointer from about 40 feet earlier in the extra period and Boise State stunned No. 21 San Diego State 79-77 on Friday night to keep alive its chances of sharing the Mountain West title.

Rice hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury with 8:49 left in regulation but later returned. With the shot clock winding down, he hit a long 3-pointer to give BSU a 77-72 lead with 1:58 to go.

The Aztecs came back to tie it but Martin was fouled and made both shots.

The Broncos (22-9, 13-5) need Utah State to lose to New Mexico on Saturday to earn a share of the title with the Aggies and the winner of the Nevada-UNLV game.

Roddie Anderson III scored 16 points, including a short jumper to send it to overtime, while Tyson Degenhart had 14 for Boise State. Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points for the Aztecs (22-9, 11-7) but he was held scoreless in the final 13 minutes of regulation and in overtime.

NO. 25 DAYTON 91, VCU 86, OT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Kobe Elvis hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the last 1:09 of overtime to lift Dayton past VCU.

Max Shulga made a 3-pointer to get VCU within two points with 4 seconds left in OT, but Enoch Cheeks and DaRon Holmes II hit foul shots to seal it for Dayton (24-6, 14-4 Atlantic 10), which finished 15-0 on its home court.

Elvis scored 10 of his 15 points in overtime as the Flyers fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit to tie the game at 70 in the last 2 1/2 minutes of regulation. Holmes finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Nate Santos scored 21 points.

Zeb Jackson had 26 points, including 6 3-pointers in 14 attempts, for VCU (19-12, 11-7).

