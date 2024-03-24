Marquette Golden Eagles and Colorado Buffaloes play in NCAA Tournament second round

Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 16-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 16-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette takes on Colorado in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 16-7 against Big East opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Marquette is fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 15-8 against Pac-12 teams. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 8.4.

Marquette makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Colorado scores 9.7 more points per game (79.4) than Marquette gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 10.6 points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.