Kansas faces Cincinnati in Big 12 Tournament

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-13, 8-11 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Cincinnati Bearcats (19-13, 8-11 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (22-9, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kansas plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Cincinnati.

The Jayhawks are 10-8 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bearcats are 8-11 against Big 12 teams. Cincinnati is 9-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Kansas scores 76.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 68.4 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.