Kansas and Gonzaga play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-7, 15-3 WCC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 10-9 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas plays No. 18 Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 10-9, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. Kansas leads the Big 12 averaging 38.7 points in the paint. Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks scoring 11.1.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC play is 15-3. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 42.9 points per game in the paint led by Graham Ike averaging 10.9.

Kansas scores 75.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.8 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ike is shooting 61.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

