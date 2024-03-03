James scores 20 points and Rider beats Canisius 65-61

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points in Rider’s 65-61 victory over Canisius on Sunday. James shot 8…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points in Rider’s 65-61 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

James shot 8 of 17 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (14-16, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. added 17 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and also had seven rebounds. Allen Powell had 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the sixth straight win for the Broncs.

TJ Gadsden finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Griffins (12-16, 7-11). Devean Williams added 14 points and four assists for Canisius. In addition, Tre Dinkins had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

