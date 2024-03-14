Iowa Hawkeyes play in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Ohio State Buckeyes (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa and Ohio State play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-10 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Iowa scores 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 9-11. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 13.2 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.2.

Iowa makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Ohio State averages 74.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 78.6 Iowa gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Felix Okpara is averaging 6.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Buckeyes. Thornton is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

