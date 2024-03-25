Indiana State squares off against Cincinnati in NIT matchup

Cincinnati Bearcats (22-14, 9-12 Big 12) at Indiana State Sycamores (30-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Cincinnati Bearcats (22-14, 9-12 Big 12) at Indiana State Sycamores (30-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Cincinnati meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC play is 19-4, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State is second in the MVC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Kent averaging 6.1.

The Bearcats are 9-12 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Dan Skillings Jr. averaging 7.1.

Indiana State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Cincinnati has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

