Indiana State, Minnesota square off in NIT

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Indiana State Sycamores (29-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Indiana State Sycamores (29-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Minnesota meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC play is 19-4, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference games. Indiana State averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Julian Larry with 4.8.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten games is 9-12. Minnesota is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.5 points, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

