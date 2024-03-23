Indiana State and Minnesota square off in NIT matchup

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Indiana State Sycamores (29-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Indiana State Sycamores (29-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Minnesota meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC games is 19-4, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Indiana State is second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 8.1 boards.

The Golden Gophers are 9-12 in Big Ten play. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Indiana State averages 84.9 points, 13.1 more per game than the 71.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 16.2 points. Robbie Avila is shooting 52.3% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Christie is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.3 points. Dawson Garcia is shooting 53.3% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.