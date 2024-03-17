Illinois faces Wisconsin in Big Ten Championship game

Wisconsin Badgers (22-12, 14-9 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 16-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Wisconsin Badgers (22-12, 14-9 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8, 16-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois takes on Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

The Fighting Illini are 16-6 against Big Ten opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Illinois leads the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 4.8.

The Badgers are 14-9 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 22.6 points. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Max Klesmit is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 9.5 points. AJ Storr is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.